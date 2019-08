Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 125-sq.m. 5.5-room, eighth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Levi Eshkol St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.85 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 85-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Brodsky St. was sold for NIS 4.1 million.

Rehovot: A 78-sq.m. 3.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on A.D. Gordon St. was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 58-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking in an advanced stage of the TAMA 38 earthquake retrofit procedure on Yehezkel Cohen St. was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 46-sq.m., three-room semi-detached house on a 480-sq.m. lot on Yosef Bussel St. was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, 11th floor apartment with a 9-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hacarmel St. was sold for NIS 2.25 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 92-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shlomo Skolsky St. was sold for NIS 970,000. A 135-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hameshararim St. was sold for NIS 1.34 million. A 114-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an 80-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Smolanskin St. was sold for NIS 1.39 million. A 73-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hagilboa St. was sold for NIS 745,000 (RE-MAX Plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 70-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment on Snapir St. in Kfar Shalem in the south of the city was leased for NIS 3,900 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

