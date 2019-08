Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 60-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Abba Hillel St. was sold for NIS 1.48 million. A 95-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hama'agal St. was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 93-sq.m., four-room, eighth floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hacabaim St. was sold for NIS 2.12 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Pinchas St. was sold for NIS 2.12 million.

Ra'anana: A 89-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Bialik St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.87 million (Keller Williams).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 154-sq.m., five-room, garden apartment with a 120-sq.m. garden on Shimshon Amitzur St. was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Sinai St. was sold for NIS 820,000. A 65-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment close to Ben Gurion University on Masada St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 840,000. A 125-sq.m., four-room, 11th. floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yohanna Jabotinsky St. (Manhattan Towers) was sold for NIS 1.18 million (Keller Williams).

Rentals

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 160-sq.m., six-room, semi-detached house on a 260-sq.m. lot with parking on Ephroni St. was leased for NIS 3,800 per month. A 180-sq.m. house on a 530-sq.m. lot with parking on Hasida St. was leased for NIS 4,800 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

