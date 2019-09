Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 40-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Shenkin St. was sold for NIS 1.355 million. A 60-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Lavi St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 84-sq.m., three-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot on Kaf Gimmel St. was sold for NIS 3.6 million. A 122-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Tzahal St. was sold for NIS 3.775 (Anglo-Saxon).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 140-sq.m., six-room, first floor duplex apartment with two balconies covering 30-sq.m., parking but no elevator on Hasela St. was sold for NIS 1.63 million.

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 170-sq.m., six-room, semi-detached house on a 340-sq.m. lot on Saifan St. was leased for NIS 7,500 per month. A 170-sq.m., six-room, semi-detached house on a 250-sq.m. lot on Rachel Hamoshoreret St. was leased for NIS 7,000 per month. A 130-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Dalia Ravikovich St. was leased for NIS 4,400 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019