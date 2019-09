Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 58-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Washington St. was sold for NIS 2.125 million.

Mevasseret Zion:A 100-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. garden with no elevator but parking on Smadar St. was sold for NIS 2.287 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Jaffa: A 70-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hafikus St. was sold for NIS 1.427 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Herzliya: A 133-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 25-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hanna Rubina St. was sold for NIS 3.12 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hanna Senesh St. was sold for NIS 2.43 million. A 133-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 22-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Natan Alterman St. was sold for NIS 3.82 million. A 125-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Zalman Schneur St. was sold for NIS 2.6 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Yam:A 110-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 200-sq.m. garden on Dolev St. was sold for NIS 1.63 million.

Kiryat Haim:A 75-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony but no elevator or parking on Kibbutzim St. was sold for NIS 925,000 (RE-MAX - Family).

