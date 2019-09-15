Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 150-sq.m. six-room terraced house on three levels with a basement, and parking on Korazin St. was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 53-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Mitzpe St. was sold for NIS 1.68 million (RE-MAX)

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 103-sq.m. four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Brally St. in the Lamed neighborhood in north Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 3.1 million (Keller Williams)

Rishon Lezion: A 85-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony after Tama 38 earthquake retrofit on Tiomkin St. was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a 9-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Kormim St. was sold for NIS 2.035 million (Keller Williams).

Hod Hasharon: A 135-sq.m. four-room, eighth floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Simtat Noga was sold for NIS 2.28 million. A 89-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Shavei Tzion St. was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room single floor house on a 1,076 square meter lot on Sheshet Hayamim St. was sold for NIS 3.76 million. A 170-sq.m. five-room, 18th floor penthouse apartment with a 180-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hatzanchanim St. was sold for NIS 3.85 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 108-sq.m. five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. sun balcony, elevator and parking on Yehuda Perach St. was leased for NIS 4,900 per month. A 130-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shlomo Hamelekh St. was leased for NIS 4,200 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

