Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 148-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor roof apartment with a 120-sq.m. roof, storage room, elevator and parking on Vinik St. was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 74-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Nordau St. was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 95-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Azar St. was sold for NIS 1.43 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 155-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 47-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Yefe Nof St. was sold for NIS 3.74 million. A 58-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on David Bar Ravi Hai St. was sold for NIS 680,000. A 37-sq.m. , two-room, ground floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Oren St. was sold for NIS 620,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 86-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Harav Maimon St. was sold for NIS 610,000. A 160-sq.m. six-room house with a 300-sq.m. garden and parking on Natan Elbaz St. was sold for NIS 1.1 million (Re-Max - Sheli).

