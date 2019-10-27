Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: Seven apartments on three floors and a ground floor store, rights to build an additional 470 square meters, no elevator and two parking spaces at the corner of Kishon and Wolfson Streets in Florentin were sold for NIS 9 million.

Herzliya: A 90-sq.m. 3.5-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Benny Binyamin St. was sold for NIS 1.89 million. A 125-sq.m., five room, fourth floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on University St. was sold for NIS 3.55 million. A 186-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 48-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Y.L. Baruch St. was sold for NIS 4.165 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ramat Hasharon: A 500-sq.m. eight-room house on a 500-sq.m. lot on Beit Hillel St. was sold for NIS 3.75 million. A 108-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 2.3 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 125-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 100-sq.m. garden and parking on Dina St. was sold for NIS 1.46 million. A 76-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Dov Yosef St. was sold for NIS 675,000. A 138-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nachum Sarig St. was sold for NIS 1.31 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv: A 50-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Achimaetz St. was leased for NIS 3,800 per month (RE-MAX).

