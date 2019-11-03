Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Beit Shemesh: A 32-sq.m. two-room, one floor below ground apartment, with an elevator and parking on Ahliahav St. was sold for NIS 1.35 million (RE-MAX - Hazon). A 116-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with a 60-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Moshe Kol St. was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hahail St. was sold for NIS 1.85 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Ariel: A 116-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment with an 88-sq.m. yard on Ha'aravah St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Avner St. was sold for NIS 700,000. A 135-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment on Derekh Tzionut was sold for NIS 1.425 million.

Haifa and the north

Nahariya:A 81-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on herzl St. in the city center was sold for NIS 790,000. A 85-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Nahlat Asher St. was sold for NIS 950,000. A 130-sq.m., four room, third floor apartment on Hazamir St. was sold for NIS 1.1 million.

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Shimon Hatarsi St. was leased for NIS 6,500 per month (Mangal Real Estate).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019