Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 78-sq.m. 3.5-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hahalmonit St. was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 60-sq.m., 3.5-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Nordau St. was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 110-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sheftal St. was sold for NIS 1.9 million.

Kfar Saba:A 190-sq.m. six-room, semi-detached house on a 285-sq.m. lot with parking on Dalia St. was sold for NIS 3.6 million. A 109-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Skivin St. was sold for NIS 2.3 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 158-sq.m. 5.5-room garden apartment with a 300-sq.m. garden and parking on Ein Gedi St. in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.675 million. A 42-sq.m., two-room, seventh floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Eliyahu Hanavi St. was sold for NIS 370,000. A 55-sq.m., two-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Radak St. was sold for NIS 470,000. A 85-sq.m. three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 70-sq.m. garden on Chen St. was sold for NIS 970,000. A 116-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'arim Ha'taumot St. was sold for NIS 1.07 million (RE-MAX - PLUS).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 170-sq.m. six-room house on a 360-sq.m. lot on Yaakov Yehoshua St. was leased for NIS 6,000 per month. A 130-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Moshe Kol St. was leased for NIS 7,700 per month. A 61-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, but no elevator and no parking on Rabbi Tzadok St. was leased for NIS 3,600 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 8, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019