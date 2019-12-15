Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 100-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Tchernikovsky St. was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony, storage room, no elevator and no parking on Colombia St. in Kiryat Menachem was sold for NIS 1.2 million (Anglo-Saxon). A renovated 75-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, storage room and parking on Korei Hadorot St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.97 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam:A 57-sq.m., two room, fourth floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Tanin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.08 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Matan: A 155-sq.m. five-room house on a 570-sq.m. lot on Narkis St. was sold for NIS 3.48 million. A 180-sq.m., six-room house on a 507-sq.m. lot on Alon St. was sold for NIS 3.41 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 1116-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on David Hamelekh St. was sold for NIS 1.56 million. A 138-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment with a 22-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Ehud Manor St. in the Ir Yamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million.

Haifa and the north

Safed: A 110-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with two balconies each of 20-sq.ms in the Nof Kineret neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.065 million.

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Gat: A renovated 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a balcony on Hameri Haivri St. in the Komamiyut neighborhood was sold for NIS 750,000 (RE-MAX - Alfa).

