Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Hasharon: A 100-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a balcony and parking due to become a four room apartment after completion of an urban renewal project on Wingate St. was sold for NIS 1.9 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Herzliya: A 50-sq.m. three-room. First floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Har Atzmon St. was sold for NIS 1.475 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Portzei Haderekh St. was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 227-sq.m., six-room house on a 227-sq.m. lot on Arugot St. was sold for NIS 4.85 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, 11th floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on David Elroi St. was sold for NIS 2.95 million. A 117-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Alterman St. was sold for NIS 3.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ra'anana: A 245-sq.m. seven-room house, with a basement, storage room and security room and 200-sq.m. garden on Hanahal St. was sold for NIS 5 million (RE-MAX - One).

Kfar Saba: A 108-sq.m., 3.5-room, seventh floor apartment on Habanim St. was sold for NIS 1.65 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 58-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ben Matitiyahu St. was sold for NIS 860,000. A 110-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Harav Tene St. was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 126-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 50-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Nahum Sneh St. was sold for NIS 1.4 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

December 22, 2019

