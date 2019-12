Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 120-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Harakevet St. in Baka was sold for 3.625 million.

Givat Yearim: A 183-sq.m., seven-room house on a 500-sq.m. lot on Pelach Halimon St. was sold for NIS 3.5 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A house on a 500-sq.m. lot on Tel Baruch St. in Tel Baruch South was sold for NIS 9 million.

Bat Yam: A 95-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Zerubavel St. was sold for NIS 1.75 million (RE-MAX). A 67-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Livorno St. was sold for NIS 1.21 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Kiryati St. was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 55-sq.m., two-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Nitzana St. was sold for NIS 1.01 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 84-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Harav Herzog St. was sold for NIS 660,000. A 85-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Tyomkin St. was sold for NIS 900,000. A 85-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Eliahu Hanavi St. was sold for NIS 585,000. A 76-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Avraham Avinu St. was sold for NIS 700,000 (RE-MAX).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2019

