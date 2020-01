Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 80-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ahad Ha'am St. was sold for NIS 1.835 million. A 85-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Otzar Hatzmachim St. was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ussishkin St. was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Yehuda Halevi St. was sold for NIS 2.42 million. A 180-sq.m., six-room house on a 258-sq.m. lot with two parking spaces on Zalman Eran St. was sold for NIS 3.16 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 163-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with a 45-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Avraham Shapira St. was sold for NIS 1.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: Z 60-sq.m., two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hananya St. in the Jaffa Daled neighborhood was leased for NIS 3,200 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 100-sq.m. two-room furnished apartment with a sun balcony in the Leonardo City Tower was leased for NIS 12,000 per month (Nadlanchik).

