Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A renovated 140-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment with a balcony on Ephraim Vashits St. in the Arnona neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 90-sq.m. four-room, first floor garden apartment on Mordechai Alkachi St. in Armon Hanatziv with a garden, balcony and storage room was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A renovated 88-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with a balcony on Yam Suf. St. in Ramat Eshkol was sold for NIS 2.15 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 60-sq.m. three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Levontin St. was sold for NIS 1.215 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Ashdod: A 100-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hahagana St. was sold for NIS 1.225 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 55-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yehuda St. was sold for NIS 375,000. A 45-sq.m., two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yehuda St. was sold for NIS 260,000 (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Eilat: A 60-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shechora St. in the Ophir neighborhood was sold for NIS 680,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020