Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 67-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment on Mifalei Egoz St. was sold for NIS 1.571 million. A 105-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment on Harav Elkanva St. in the Kar Shalem neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 55-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment on Kehilat Canada St. in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 51-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Amishav St. near derekh Hashalom was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 55-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Beit El St. in Neve Sharet was sold for NIS 1.96 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 104-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment on Hanoter St. in Kiryat Haim East was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 98-sq.m., four-room, 17th floor apartment on Hagalil St. in Neve Sha'anan was sold for NIS 1.60 million. A 111-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment on Hemda St. in Neve Peres was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 59-sq.m., four-room, ground floor apartment on Nurit St. in the Vardia neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.60 million. A 391-sq.m., five-room house on Holland St. in the Denya neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.93 million.

Karmiel: A 240-sq.m. house on a 500-sq.m. lot with a storage room and parking lot on Hahoresh St. was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 40-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Harduf St. was sold for NIS 470,000.

Kfar Vradim: A 210-sq.m., 4.5-room house on a 650-sq.m. lot with a storage room and parking lot on Hahermon St. was sold for NIS 1.85 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Gat: A 115-sq.m., five-room, 12th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevators and parking on Evenei Hahoshen St. in the Karmei Gat neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.350 million. A 72-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hadekel St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 970,000.

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 130-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with two balconies, elevator and parking on Israel Galili St. in the Kokhav Hatzafon neighborhood was leased for NIS 8,200 per month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020