Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 140-sq.m. six-room, ground floor, garden apartment with no elevator and no parking in Ma'aleh Michael St. in the Holyland project was sold for NIS 2 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 43-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment with a balcony in Rachel Imenu St. in the German Colony was sold for NIS 1.79 million (RE-MAX).

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 117-sq.m. five-room, third floor roof apartment with a 43-sq.m. roof area, elevator and parking on Golomb St. was sold for NIS 3.12 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Eilat Street was sold for NIS 2.125 million.

Holon: A 100-sq.m. 3.5-room, ground floor apartment on kugel Boulevard in the Agrobank neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment in Shderot Towers on Tzvi Tadmor St. was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 60-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Harav Kapah St. in the Green neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Alufei Tzahal St. in Kiryat Sharet was sold for NIS 1.65 million (Alon Properties).

Kiryat Malakhi: A 63-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on David Ben Gurion boulevard in the city center was sold for NIS 740,000. A 60-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on San Diego St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 700,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Rakefet: A 140-sq.m., five-room house on a 460-sq.m. lot with a storage room and parking in the Lower Galilee community village was sold for NIS 2.5 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 2, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020