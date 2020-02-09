Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Beit Shemesh: A renovated 28-sq.m., two-room, ground floor flat on Zangwill St. in Kiryat Hayovel was sold for NIS 1.02 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 116-sq.m., four-room, ninth floor mini penthouse with an 18-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Cohen Meguri Haim in the Neot Shaked neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 65-sq.m., two-room, eighth floor apartment with an 18-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and underground parking on Hahashmonaim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 60-sq.m. 2.5-room first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on A.D. Gordon St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Shderot Chen was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 91-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on S. Ben-Zion St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.58 million.

Rentals

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Gat: A 98-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a security room, elevator and parking on Nahal Yarkon St. was leased for NIS 3,510 per month. A 89-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with two elevators, parking, and a security room was leased for NIS 3,040 per month.

