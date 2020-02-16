Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 130-sq.m. five-room, seventh floor apartment with a 22-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Paula Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 76-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rothschild St. was sold for NIS 3.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hod Hasharon: A 118-sq.m. 3.5-room, 14th floor apartment with a 17-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Ben Zvi St. was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 84-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hahomesh St. was sold for 1.84 million. A 98-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Asirei Zion St. was sold for NIS 2.15 million

Yavne: A 284-sq.m., 10-room, three-floor house on Leviathan St. was sold for NIS 3.89 million. A 155-sq.m., five-room penthouse apartment with a 90-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Almog St. was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 104-sq.m four-room, first floor with an elevator and parking on Hanachshol St. was sold for NIS 1.79 million. A 76-sq.m. 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator ad parking on Amoraim St. was sold for NIS 1.79 million. (Yavne RE-MAX Time).

Kidron: A six-room house on a 2,380-sq.m. lot with building rights for two more houses on 500-sq.m. and 300-sq.m. lots was sold for NIS 6.35 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 96-sq.m. four-room, sixth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Eliyahu Berlin St. in New Ramat Aviv was leased for NIS 8,500 per month. A 80-sq.m., 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Tiberias St. was leased for NIS 10,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Kiryat Malakhi: A 70-sq.m., 3.5-room, eighth floor apartment with two balconies, on David Ben Gurion Boulevard was leased for NIS 2,900 per month. A 75-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Jerusalem Boulevard was leased for NIS 2,350 per month. A 50-sq.m., two-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Herzl St. was leased for NIS 1,800 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

