Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 27-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment on Hasayarut St. in Old Katamon was sold for NIS 1 million. A 78-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Shalom Yehuda St. in Arnona was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 95-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with two balconies and a security room on Hasofer St. in Beit Hakerem was sold for NIS 2.6 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Efrat: A 110-sq.m., four-room, ground floor apartment with a 2-sq.m. balcony, no elevator and no parking on Shivat Zion St. in the town center was sold for NIS 1.225 million.

Tsur Hadassah: A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor, duplex apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, and parking on Mavo Hadassah St. in the south of the town was sold for NIS 1.54 million.

Givat Yearim: A 183-sq.m. seven room house on a 507-sq.m. lot with a car park, storage room and security room on the Jerusalem Hills moshav was sold for NIS 3.69 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 54-sq.m. two-room, third floor apartment on Levinski St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.04 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment on Wissotsky St. near Kikar Hamedina was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 175-sq.m. three-room, 18th floor apartment on Weizmann St. was sold for NIS 12.4 million. A 101-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment on Amichai Faiglin St. in Azorei Chen in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.72 million. A 84-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Shvil Hahalav St. in Nahlat Yithak was sold for NIS 3 million. A 116-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Nissan Cohen St. in Ramat Hahayal was sold for NIS 3.79 million.

Gan Yavne: A 140-sq.m. 5.5-room house in a 240-sq.m. lot with parking on Hashura St. was sold for NIS 2.18 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Poriah Illit: A 284-sq.m. six-room house on a 500-sq.m. lot with a storage room, security room and parking on Bazelet St. was sold for NIS 2.875 million.

