Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 107-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Jabotinsky St. was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 278-sq.m, seven-room, semi-detached house on a 250-sq.m lot with two parking spaces on Hamaavak St. was sold for NIS 5.65 million.

Bat Yam: A 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on David Raziel St. was sold for NIS 1.55 million.

Rehovot: A 160-sq.m. six-room, fourth floor duplex roof apartment with a 40-sq.m. balcony, a 60-sq-m balcony on the roof, building rights to add 40-sq.m., security room, an elevator and parking on Lewin Epstein St. in the center of the city was sold for NIS 2.76 million (Extramile).

Netanya: A 96-sq.m, three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Binyamin Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.42 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Harish: A 98-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony on Margalit St. was sold for NIS 1.005 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 22-sq.m. balcony on Alon St. was sold for NIS 1.07 million. A 96-sq.m., four-room, ground floor apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony on hate'ena St. was sold for NIS 1.105 million (RE-MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Rentals

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Gat: A 97-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Golani St. was leased for NIS 2,000 per month. A 97-sq.m., four-room, 14th floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room, security room, elevator and parking on Nahal Yarkon St. was leased for NIS 3,750 per month. A 74-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Gat Boulevard was leased for NIS 2,500 per month. A 115-sq.m., four-room, 13th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, security room, elevator and parking on Adoraim St. was leased for NIS 4,200 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

