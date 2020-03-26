Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 70-sq.m. three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ha'etzel St. in French Hill was sold for NIS 1.505 million. A 75-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with a 4-sq.m. balcony and 10-sq.m. storage room but no elevator and no parking on Shalom Yehuda St. in Old Talpiot was sold for NIS 2.05 million.

Tsur Hadassah: A 95-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Shaldag St. was sold for NIS 1.62 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 75-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Yehoshua Bin-Nun St. near the Yarkon Park was sold for NIS 3.45 million.

Ramat Hasharon: A 93-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment on a 150-sq.m. lot with a storage room, security room, elevator and two parking spaces on Menachem Begin St. was sold for NIS 2.335 million. A 104-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony, storage room, security room, elevator and parking on Bialik St. was sold for NIS 2.23 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 65-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hakanaim St. was sold for NIS 425,000. A 65-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ben-Yair St. was sold for NIS 380,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020