Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 105-sq.m. 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shlomo Hamelekh St. was sold for NIS 1.56 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Or Yehuda: A 78-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on Ophira St. was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 99-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment in need of renovation on Hahalutzim St. was sold for NIS 1.29 million (RE-MAX - Elite).

Hod Hasharon: A 88-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony, elevator but no parking on Rashi St. was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 93-sq.m. four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, an elevator and two parking spaces on Trumpledor St. was sold for NIS 2.12 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Yavne:A 125-sq.m. five-room, 18th floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Hadayagim St. in the Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.13 million (RE-MAX - Time). A 294-sq.m., six-room house on a 500-sq.m. lot on Tze'elon St. was sold for NIS 3.48 million.

Harish: A 96-sq.m. four-room, eighth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Derekh Eretz St. was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 138-sq.m. five-room, sixth floor penthouse with a 70-sq.m. balcony and elevator on Hagefen St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million (RE-MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 50-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a security room, balcony and elevator on Nahlieli St. was sold for NIS 850,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim). A 30-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with no parking on Kibbutz Galuyot St. was sold for NIS 508,000. A 139-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 2.1 million.

Beersheva and the south

Dimona: A 75-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Merchavim St. was sold for NIS 430,000 (RE-MAX - Hesegim).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 17-sq.m., one-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Jaffa St. in the city center was leased for NIS 2,100 per month. A 54-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony and elevator but no parking on Ben-Zion Dinur St. was leased for NIS 4,450 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Beit Zayit: A 189-sq.m., seven-room house on a 1,000-sq.m. lot with covered parking on Ha'Ya'ar St. was leased for NIS 8,000 per month.

