Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 83-sq.m. 3.5-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Jerusalem Street was sold for NIS 1.37 million (Keller Williams).

Herzliya: A 105-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Zalman Schneur Street was sold for NIS 2.44 million. A 114-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony on Levin Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 128-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on David Shimoni St. was sold for NIS 2.64 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Hayarden Street was sold for NIS 2.07 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, elevator but no parking on Ha'asif St. was sold for NIS 1.71 million. A 146-sq.m.,five-room house with an 80-sq.m. garden and parking on Habanim Street was sold for NIS 3.9 million

Hadera: A 120-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ahad Ha'am Street was sold for NIS 1.22 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 7, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020