Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 91-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment an 8-sq.m. balcony, no elevator and no parking on Dolev Street in the Gilo neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.53 million (RE-MAX - Personal).

Beit Shemesh: A 240-sq.m. six-room detached house on Ha'ela Street was sold for NIS 1.73 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 82-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Aharoni Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 160-sq.m. five-room, ninth floor duplex apartment with two balconies, an elevator and two parking spaces on Haim Kaufmann Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.29 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 106-sq.m. four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar Nissan Street was sold for NIS 890,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Dimona: A renovated 55-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 300,000 and then leased for NIS 1,600 per month (RE-MAX - Hesegim).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 136-sq.m. four-room, 18th floor penthouse with a 90-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Shtulim Street in the south of the city was leased for NIS 12,000 per month. A 67-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a 12.5-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking in the Blue project on Yonitzman St. was leased for NIS 6,400 per month. A 80-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Yuval Neeman Street in the New Lammed neighborhood was leased for NIS 7,650 per month. A 60-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Abba Ahimeir Street in Ramat Aviv Gimmel was leased for NIS 5,500 per month. A 75-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a 7-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Itamar Ben Avi Street in the city center was leased for NIS 8,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Rehovot: A 65-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Shderor Hakibbutzim was leased for NIS 3,000 per month. A 180-sq.m. six-room house on a 750-sq.m. lot on Hahita Street in the Neve Yehuda neighborhood was leased for NIS 7,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 24, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020