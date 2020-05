Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ra'anana: A 116-sq.m. four-room second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rabbi Akliva Street was sold for NIS 2 million (RE-MAX -ONE).

Kfar Saba: A 125-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on HaEmek Street was sold for NIS 1.77 million.

Petah Tikva: A 50-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Mintz Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 115-sq.m., 4.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Kitroni Street was sold for NIS 1.47 million. A 85-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator but with parking on Kitroni Street was sold for NIS 1.26 million (RE-MAX - Otzma).

Ramla: A 92-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, no elevator but with parking on Amichai St. in the Giora neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million (Keller Williams).

Harish: A 94-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Topaz Street was sold for NIS 995,000. A 120-sq.m., five-room, ground floor garden apartment with an elevator and parking on Etrog Street was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 104-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Rubin Street was sold for NIS 1.14 million (RE-MAX -Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

