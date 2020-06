Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 130-sq.m. five-room, second floor roof apartment with a 70-sq.m. roof and a 12-sq.m. balcony, with a storage room, security room, elevator and two parking spaces on Harav Maimon St. was sold for NIS 3.18 million. A 145-sq.m., five-room, third floor roof apartment with a 70-sq.m. roof and 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Shai Agnon St. was sold for NIS 3 million. A 110-sq.m. four-room apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Asher Barash St. was sold for NIS 2.28 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hod Hasharon: A 117-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with a security room, elevator and two parking spaces on Gold St. was sold for NIS 2.565 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 75-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Weizmann St. was sold for NIS 725,000. A 112-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with an elevator and parking on Hashaked St. was sold for NIS 1.17 million. A 114-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ephraim Sadir St. was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 145-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hashaked St. was sold for NIS 1.25 million.

Ma'alot: A 140-sq.m. five-room, semi-detached house with parking on Hasahlab St. was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 130-sq.m., six-room, second floor, duplex apartment with a garden and parking on Eshkolot St. was sold for NIS 1.06 million. A 106-sq.m., 4.5-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Hashmonaim St. was sold for NIS 900,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim). A 75-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator or parking on Jabotinsky St. was sold for NIS 340,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

