Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Hasharon: A 105-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Sokolov Street was sold for NIS 2.53 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 75-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hativat Alexandroni St. in the Morasha neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.9 million.

Bat Yam: A renovated 50-sq.m. two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hagefen St. in the Amidar neighborhood was sold for NIS 995,000.

Netanya: A 135-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shlomo Hamelekh St. was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 78-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Gordon St. was sold for NIS 1.1 million (RE-MAX - Kahol-Lavan). A 87-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment on Abu Shadir St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.45 million.

Hadera: A 78-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Baruch Bauron St. in Givat Olga was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 140-sq.m. five-room house on Atzmon St. in the Neve Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 105-sq.m. four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yitzhak Hack St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 100-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment with no parking on Shizef St. was sold for NIS 1.1 million (RE-MAX - Miktzoanim).

Beersheva and the south

Dimona: A renovated 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Shabazi St. was sold for NIS 410,000. A 170-sq.m. six-room, semi-detached house on a 250-sq.m. lot with a garden and two balconies on Har Schnir St. in the Har Nof neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.4 million (RE-MAX - Hesegim).

