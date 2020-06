Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 140-sq.m. four-room house in need of renovation on a 259-sq.m. lot with building rights to enlarge the house on Hatamar Street in Neve David (Shkunat Haktzinim) was sold for NIS 8.4 million (RE-MAX- Place).

Modi'in: A 130-sq.m. five-room, 11th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Yigal Yadin St. was sold for NIS 2.480 million. A 116-sq.m. 5.5-room, first floor garden apartment with a 60-sq.m. garden, storage room, and parking on Shani St. was sold for NIS 3.020 million. 160-sq.m., six-room, second floor apartment with a 125-sq.m. garden on Hartzit St. was sold for NIS 2.670 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 107-sq.m. four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony with a storage room and parking on Shabazi St. was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 109-sq.m., four-room, 14th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, three elevators and underground parking on Haim Herzog St. was sold for NIS 1.705 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Jerusalem and environs

Beit Shemesh: A 240-sq.m. six-room house on a 500-sq.m. lot on HaEla St. was sold for NIS 2.765 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Haifa and the North

Hakrayot - Haifa Bay: A 88-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Herzl St. in Kiryat Ata city center was sold for NIS 840,000. A 80-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Ahi Eilat St. in Kiryat Motzkin city center was sold for NIS 840,000. A 85-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment on Keren Hayesod St. in Kiryat Bialik was sold for NIS 850,000. A 101-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Shazar St. in Kiryat Yam was sold for NIS 870,000.

