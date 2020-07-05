Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 71-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Azuv St. in Gilo was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 115-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a balcony and parking on Altshuler St. in Gilo was sold for NIS 1.87 (RE-MAX - Hazon). A 60-sq.m., 2.5-room, third floor apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony, no elevator and no parking on Gat St. in Kiryat Moshe was sold for NIS 1.6 million.

Mevaseret Zion: A 102-sq.m., five-room, garden apartment with a 108-sq.m. garden, storage room and parking on Gilboa St. was sold for NIS 2.8 million. (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Shoham: A 120-sq.m. 5.5-room, first floor apartment with a 40-sq.m. balcony, with an elevator and parking on Tamar St. was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 350-sq.m., six-room semi-detached house, in a 400-sq.m. lot with a basement and two parking spaces on Nurit St. was sold for NIS 4.35 million (RE-MAX - Premium).

Netanya: A 118-sq.m. four-room house with a 50-sq.m. garden on Neot Tachelet St. in the Ein Tachelet neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 95-sqm., four-room garden apartment, with a 215-sq.m. garden on Shalom Aleichem St. in the Agamim neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.15 million.

Kfar Yona: A 151-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house with a 238-sq.m. yard on Yakinton St. in the Nof Hadar neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.21 million.

Tel Mond: A 104-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Hanoseya St. in the new neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.14 million.

Pardes Hanna-Karkur: A 144-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house with a 161-sq.m. yeard and 66-sq.m. roof, on Ha'afarsek St. in the west of the town was sold for NIS 2.16 million.

Haifa and the north

Ma'alot: A 78-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with a balcony and storage room on Hamarve St. was sold for NIS 750,000. A 100-sq.m., 4.5-room, second floor apartment with a storage room and parking on Jerusalem St. was sold for NIS 785,000 (RE-MAX - Premium).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 146-sq.m., five-room, first floor duplex with a 6-sq.m. balcony, no elevator but parking on Mivtza Hiram St. in Neve Afek was leased for NIS 4,300 per month. 114-sq.m. four-room, garden apartment with a 132-sq.m. garden, storage room and two parking spaces on Eliyahu Hanavi St. was leased for NIS 4,700 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

