Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 114-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment with a garden and parking on Meir Nakar St. in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.45 million (RE-MAX - Hazon). A 62-sq.m. two-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Beitar St. in the Arnona neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 126-sq.m. five-room, ground floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hanadiv St. was sold for NIS 2.74 million.

Kfar Saba: A 140-sq.m. five-room, semi-detached house on a 365-sq.m. lot with a swimming pool on Anilevich St. was sold for NIS 3 million. A 127-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Nehama Hendel St. was sold for NIS 2.65 million (RE-MAX). A 95-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 65-sq.m. yard and parking on Zahavi St. was sold for NIS 2.785 million.

Hod Hasharon: A 150-sq.m. five-room, 15th floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Gold Meir St. was sold for NIS 2.78 million.

Hadera: A 100-sq.m., four-room terraced apartment on Aharonson St. was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 116-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator but parking on Bialik St. was sold for NIS 965,000. A 100-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment on Tarna St. was sold for NIS 1.59 million (RE-Max - Hamiktzoanim).

Harish: A 104-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 44-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Rovetz St. was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 137-sq.m, five-room, sixth floor penthouse with a 70-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Gefen St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 93-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Zayit St. was sold for NIS 1.02 million (RE-MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Ganei Tikva: A 122-sq.m., five-room, ground floor apartment on Ein Shemesh St. was sold for NIS 2.7 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 90-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with no parking on Yad Lebanim St. in Neve Sha'anan was sold for NIS 880,000 (RE-MAX - VIP).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 70-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment on Yitzhak Shiffer St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 710,000 (RE-MAX - PLUS). A 120-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Tiomkin St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 125-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Moshe Kahiri St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Israel Hagalili St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.18 million (RE-MAX - PLUS).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020