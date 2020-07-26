Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 99-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, parking and an elevator on Moshe Dayan St. was sold for NIS 2.25 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 150-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor penthouse with a 200-sq.m. roof, storage room, elevator and two underground parking spaces on Oscar Schindler St. in Ramot Tzahala was sold for NIS 6.25 million (Keller Williams).

Herzliya: A 129-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 9.5-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Leib Yafe St. was sold for NIS 2.82 million. A 49-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Revivim St. was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 120-sq.m., 4.5-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Rambam St. was sold for NIS 2.52 million. A 169-sq.m., six-room, fifth and sixth floor duplex apartment with an elevator and parking on Leib Yafe St. was sold for NIS 3.65 million. A 125-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Leib Yafe St. was sold for NIS 2.77 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rishon Lezion: A 100-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rothschild St. in the Katznelson neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.48 million. A 117-sq.m. five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ben Eliezer St. was sold for NIS 1.74 million (RE-MAX - Team).

Shoham: A 135-sq.m. five-room, ground floor garden apartment with two gardens of 50 and 60 square meters, an elevator and parking on Erez St. was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 135-sq.m. six-room, second floor apartment with a 32-sq.m. balcony, on Mitzpe St. was sold for NIS 3.07 million (RE-MAX - Premium).

Netanya: A 58-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Weizmann St. in the city center was sold for NIS 960,000. A 60-sq.m., 2.5-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Assaf Simhoni St. was sold for NIS 1.07 million. A 132-sq.m., five-room, 13th floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Haklir St. in the Ramat Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.86 million (RE-MAX - Blue & White).

Harish: A 99-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Savion St. was sold for NIS 1.09 million. A 95-sq.m four-room, fourth floor roof apartment with a 12-sq.m balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Oren St. was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 114-sq.m. four room, ground floor garden apartment with a 210-sq.m. garden, storage room and parking on Rubin St. was sold for NIS 1.5 million (RE-Max - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: