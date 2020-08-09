Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 126-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. sun balcony, elevator and parking on Yiftah St. in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.26 million. A 108-sq.m., four-room, eighth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Shtulim St. in TLV Park in the Ezra neighborhood in South Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Gallipoli St. in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.4 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Rehovot: A 280-sq.m. semi-detached house on a 400-sq.m. lot on Hish St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.80 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 105-sq.m., four-room, 18th floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 1.92 million.

Ness Ziona: A 115-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator on Avner Ben Nir St. in the Savionei Netzer Sereni neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.94 million.

Lod: A 90-sq.m. three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 150-sq.m. garden on Anilevich St. was sold for Nis 1.58 million. A 86-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Mordechai Eliyahu St. was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, 12th floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Ayalon St. in the Ganei Yaar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.4 million (RE-MAX - Success).

Hadera: A 220-sq.m., six-room house including parking on Usishkin St. was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 156-sq.m., six-room house with parking on Halevanit St. was sold for NIS 1.97 million. A 150-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment with parking on Hakida St. was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Menachem Begin St. was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 81-sq.m., three-room, seventh floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Hativa Hanahal St. was sold for NIS 825,000 (RE-MAX - Hamiktzoanim).

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 110-sq.m. 5.5-room, second floor apartment with a 60-sq.m. balcony on Zalman Eran St. in the Ben Gurion neighborhood was sold for NIS 675,000. A 150-sq.m., 6.5-room house with a 250-sq.m. garden on Moshe Rabenu St. in the Haneviim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 140-sq.m. garden, no elevator, and parking on Hillel Hazaken St. in the Ben Gurion neighborhood was sold for NIS 775,000 (RE-MAX - Sheli).

