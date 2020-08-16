Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Efrat: A 120-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, no elevator and no parking on Zerubavel St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 79-sq.m. three-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot on Alexandroni St. was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 67-sq.m., 2.5-room ground floor garden apartment with a 40-sq.m. garden on Haroeh St. was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Hagolan St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 107-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Bar Lev St. was sold for NIS 2.69 million. A 33-sq.m., two-room, fourth floor apartment on Haroeh St. was sold for NIS 1.18 million. A renovated 60-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hadar St. was sold for NIS 1.59 million (RE-MAX - Focus).

Netanya: A 170-sq.m. four-room, 14th floor apartment with a 110-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Bnei Binyamin St. was sold for NIS 3.55 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ashdod: A 120-sq.m. four-room, eighth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony on Ben-Eliezer St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 82-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment with a 4-sq.m. balcony on Nahal Snir St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 77-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Hanna Senesh St. in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million (RE-MAX - Together).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 100-sq.m., three-room, seventh floor apartment with a balcony, security room, storage room, elevator, two parking spaces on Alonei Noach St. was sold for NIS 1.07 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room and parking on Aharon St. was sold for NIS 940,000. A 128-sq.m., 5.5-room, 17th floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Hahashmonaim St. was sold for NIS 1.2 million (RE-MAX - Family).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 52-sq.m. two-room, fifth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator but no parking on Avya Hashofet St. was sold for NIS 520,000 (Anglo-Saxon). A 72-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Sanhendrin St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 425,000. A 76-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Harav Uziel St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 605,000. A 72-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Ben Yehuda St. in the Beit neighborhood was sold for NIS 890,000. A 99-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Sinai St. in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 825,000. A 112-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Harav Tene St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.21 million. A 160-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment on Mavo Nachshon St. in the new Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 900,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

