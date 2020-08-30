Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Modi'in: A 67-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Hativat Hagolani St. in the Hamaginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 115-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Kislev St. in the Kramim neighborhood. A 115-sq.m., five-room, ground floor, garden apartment with a private entrance and 25-sq.m. balcony and two parking spaces on Reuven St. in the Buchman (Tribes) neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.55 million (RE-MAX-Unique).

Beer Yaakov: A 65-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Sa Nes St. in the Park Hamoshava neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 108-sq.m., four-room, 12th floor apartment on Bareket St. in the south of the town was sold for NIS 2.1 million.

Rehovot:A 103-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking in Gorodisky St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.1 million.

Harish: A 94-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Turquoise St. was sold for NIS 960,000. A 104-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Tamar St. was sold for NIS 1.19 million. A 98-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Gefen St. was sold for NIS 1.03 million (RE-MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha). Halevi St. A 138-sq.m., six-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 505-sq.m. garden on Alon St. was sold for NIS 1.93 million (RE-MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Hadera: A 80-sq.m., 3.5-room, fourth floor with parking and an elevator on Frank St. was sold for NIS 930,000. A 104-sq.m., four-room, 14th floor apartment with parking on Hadudaim St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 130-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yerusalayim St. was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 250-sq.m., six-room house on Yehuda Maimon St. was sold for NIS 2.4 million (RE-MAX - Hamiktzoanim).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 85-sq.m. three-room apartment, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and shared parking on Einot St. was sold for NIS 615,000. A 50-sq.m., two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Ofek St. was sold for NIS 320,000 (Anglo-Saxon)

