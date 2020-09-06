Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Beit Shemesh: A 178-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, 4-sq.m. storage room, elevator and parking on Rabbi Yanai St. in the Nofei Hashemesh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.37 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 33-sq.m. 1.5-room eighth floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Abarbanel St. in the Florentin neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Itamar Ben Avi St. was sold for NIS 3.45 million.

Herzliya: A 115-sq.m. 4.5-room second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hashoftim St. was sold for NIS 2.39 million. A 95-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, 6-sq.m. storage room, elevator and parking on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 2.28 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Holon: A 110-sq.m. 4.5-room, second floor apartment with a 7.5-sq.m. sun balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Yochai Bin-Nun St. was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 114-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with shared parking and an elevator on Eilat St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million (RE-MAX - Evenav).

Netanya: A 136-sq.m., four-room, 17th floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Ehud Manor St. in the Ir Hayamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.83 million. A 302-sq.m., five-room three-floor house on a 547-sq.m. lot with a swimming pool in the garden on Hairisim St. in the Ramat Poleg neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.2 million (RE-MAX - Maximum).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 100-sq.m. four-room, 14th floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Tebaknik St. in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 95-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a storage room and parking on Harav Maimon St. was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ratner St. was sold for NIS 770,000 (RE-MAX - VIP - Neve Sha'anan).

