Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 59-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Harav Yosef Zvi St. in Ramot was sold for NIS 1.43 million (RE-MAX - Personal).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 40-sq.m. two-room, fifth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hashoeva St. was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, eighth floor apartment with shared parking and an elevator on Hakeshet St. in the Kiryat Hashalom neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.75 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 77-sq.m., 3.5-room house with a 76-sq.m. garden on Tevet St. in the Ezra neighborhood of south Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 2.3 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Harish: A 98-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Sapir St. was sold for NIS 1.04 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 230-sq.m. garden with parking on Rubin St. was sold for NIS 1.51 million (RE-MAX).

Kadima-Tzoren: A 160-sq.m. five-room, seventh floor penthouse apartment with a 90-sq.m. balcony, two parking spaces and an elevator on Yitzhak Rabin Boulevard in Ramat Meir was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 148-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor penthouse apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony, two parking spaces and an elevator on Yitzhak Rabin Boulevard in Ramat Meir was sold for NIS 1.97 million. A 118-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with a 13-sq.m. balcony, two parking spaces and an elevator on Yitzhak Rabin Boulevard in Ramat Meir was sold for NIS 1.87 million (RE-MAX - Ganim).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 121-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yizreel St. was sold for NIS 1.09 million. A 65-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Agor St. in Givat Hamore was sold for NIS 520,000. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking an elevator on Sharet St. was sold for NIS 630,000 (RE-MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 71-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Kafrisin St. was sold for NIS 692,500. A 93-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parkin on Israel Rokach St. was sold for NIS 785,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 65-sq.m. two-room, second floor apartment on Mitzpe St. near Kikar Yitzhak Rabin was leased for NIS 6,000 per month.

