Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Mevaseret Zion: A 120-sq.m. five-room terraced house with a garden, storage room and covered parking on Habosem St. in the Ein Hemed neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tzur Hadassah: A 115-sq.m., five-room garden apartment with a 19-sq.m. garden, storage room, elevator and parking on Nahlieli St. was sold for NIS 1.85 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam: A 50-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment on Nitzana St. in the Amidar neighborhood was sold for NIS 850,000.

Shoham: A 115-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 60-sq.m. garden and three parking spaces on Hadekel St. in the Sakhlavim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 115-sq.m., five-room ground floor garden apartment with a 135-sq.m. garden with parking on Hazohar St. in the Yeilim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 130-sq.m., five-room duplex with a 50-sq.m. basement and 80-sq.m. garden on Haerez St. in the Sakhlavim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.6 million (RE-MAX - Premium).

Netanya: A 100-sq.m. three-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony and elevator on Dizengoff St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.55 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ashdod: A 113-sq.m. 3.5-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Tamuz St. in the Yud Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.57 million. A 106-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Ahad Ha'am St. in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.17 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 74-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Harav Uziel St. was sold for NIS 600,000. A 120-sq.m., four-room, eighth floor apartment with a security room, elevator and parking on Yamit St. was sold for NIS 1.035 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 68-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment on Rokach St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 680,000. A 55-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Bar Giora St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 635,000. A 122-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Mekor Haim St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.22 million. A 165-sq.m. five-room, terraced house on a 220-sq.m. lot on Hazal St. in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.37 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020