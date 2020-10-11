Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 110-sq.m., five-room, third floor penthouse with parking on Olei Hagardom St. in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.67 million. A 130-sq.m., 5.5-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Gershon Avner St. in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.2 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 80-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Asherman St. in the Ramat Hatayasim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 107-sq.m., 4.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on After St. in the Lamed neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.4 million. A 80-sq.m. three-room, ground floor apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony but no elevator and no parking on Arlozorov St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 26-sq.m. balcony but no elevator and no parking on Hertzfeld St. in Kfar Shalem was sold for NIS 1.52 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Herzliya: A 182-sq.m. six-room, terraced house with a 23-sq.m. roof and parking on Simatat Dolev in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.9 million.

Ra'anana: A 185-sq.m., six-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar-Ilan St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.85 million.

Netanya: A 151-sq.m., five-room, 19th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Natan Yonatan St. in the Ir Yamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.86 million.

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 180-sq.m. six-room house on a 504-sq.m. lot with two parking spaces on Ilanot St. in the Givat Tal neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.65 million. A 190-sq.m., five-room house on a 450-sq.m. lot with parking on Avital St. in the Neve Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.65 million (RE-MAX - Trend).

Pardes Hana-Karkur: A 140-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house on a 225-sq.m. lot with a 6-sq.m. storage room and parking on Habracha St. in the Ahuza Yaruka neighborhood in Karkur was sold for NIS 2.275 million. A 160-sq.m., five-room semi-detached house on a 360-sq.m. lot with parking on Olesh St. in Pardes Hana was sold for NIS 2.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Caesarea: A 260-sq.m. five-room house on a 480-sq.m. lot on Bareket St. was sold for NIS 3.925 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 55-sq.m., three-room, ground floor garden apartment on Sanhedrin St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 520,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam:A 62.5-sq.m., 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Uziel St. was leased for NIS 3,700 per month. A 90-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator or parking on Daniel St. in Bayit Vegan was leased for NIS 4,750 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 86-sq.m., 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment with two balconies, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Eisenberg St. was leased for NIS 4,700 per month. A 75-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator or parking on Batya Makov St. was leased for NIS 3,700 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 11, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020