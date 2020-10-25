Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 105-sq.m. four-room, ground floor apartment with a balcony and storage room on Karl Netter St. in the Maalot Dafna neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.87 million (RE-MAX - Hazon). A 134-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor penthouse apartment with a 65-sq.m. balcony and a 13-sq.m. storage room with an elevator and parking on Hanoch Albak St. in North Talpiot was sold for NIS 3.88 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 80-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Sheshet Yamim St. in Kfar Shalem was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 64-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Ibn. Gbriol St. in Old North Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 2.45 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 72-sq.m. 2.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Bialik St. was sold for NIS 1.83 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Bat Yam: A 59-sq.m. two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ben Zion St. in the Vatikim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.15 million.

Netanya: A 130-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and covered parking on Rishon Lezion St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 189-sq.m., six-room house with a garden on Emek Hefer St. was sold for NIS 2.365 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 138-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Weizmann St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2 million. A 90-sq.m., 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Brenner St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.33 million (RE-MAX - Kachol Lavan).

Rehovot: A 260-sq.m. 7.5-room, semi-detached house on a 400-sq.m. lot on Ha"sh St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 3.88 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, 11th floor mini-penthouse apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Max Shein St. in the New Rehovot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.13 million (Anglo-Saxon).

