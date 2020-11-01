Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Harish: A 98-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment with an 18-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Lotem St. was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 119-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor penthouse with a 100-sq.m. roof, storage room, elevator and parking on Gefen St. was sold for NIS 1.59 million (RE-MAX - Ir Hahadasha).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 114-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Zamir St in Nahariya Hayaroka was sold for NIS 1 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment on Weizmann St. was sold for NIS 510,000. A 134-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Weizmann St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 78-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Yerushalayim St. was sold for NIS 630,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 58-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on Ziso Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 530,000. A 96-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Bezalel St. in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 800,000. A 51-sq.m., two-room, 10th floor apartment on Eliyahu Hanavi St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 310,000. A 118-sq.m., four-room fourth floor apartment on Oscar Schindler St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 116-sq.m, three-room, second floor apartment on Yisrael Galili St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.03 million. A 118-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment on Seren Dov St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.04 million. A 96-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment on Hahida St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 820,000 (RE-MAX - Plus). A renovated 51-sq.m., two-room, tenth floor apartment with an elevator on Eliyahu Hanavi St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 310,000 (RE-MAX - Plus)

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 140-sq.m. five-room, 23rd floor penthouse apartment with a 80-sq.m. balcony, an elevator and two parking spaces on Herzl St., the main road through the city, was leased for NIS 7,250 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 1, 2020

