Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 63-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tzuntz St. was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 85-sq.m. three room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emek Bracha St. in Nahlat Yitzhak was sold for NIS 2.58 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 65-sq.m. 2.5-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Nehemiya St. was sold for NIS 3 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and share parking on Hahagana St. was sold for NIS 1.57 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Haim Bar Lev St. was sold for NIS 1.65 million (RE-MAX - Place).

Ramat Gan: A 90-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Arnon St. in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.04 million. A 74-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Horgatz St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Habiluim St. in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.025 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ashdod: A 71-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment on Ahad Ha'am St. in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.08 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 145-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Sitrin St. in the Yud Zayin neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.94 million. A 196-sq.m. five-room apartment with a 100-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Anavim St. in the Tet Zayin neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 201-sq.m., six-room, fourth floor penthouse duplex apartment with two sun balconies and an elevator on Kinneret St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.8 million (RE-MAX - Together).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 68-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Melekh Yehezkiyahu St. in the Neve David neighborhood was sold for NIS 750,000. A 100-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Simketz St. in Ahuza was sold for NIS 1.375 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 65-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Jean Juras St. was sold for NIS 870,000. A 30-sq.m. two-room, ground floor apartment with no parking on Oren St. was sold for NIS 625,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 150-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Heh B'Iyar St. near Kikar Hamedina was leased for NIS 15,500 per month. A 120-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shderot Hatzionut St. in North Tel Aviv was leased for NIS 10,000 per month.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 70-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Dubnov St. in the Ramat Alon neighborhood was leased for NIS 3,000 per month. A 100-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, parking and an elevator on Berl Katzenelson St. in Neve Sha'anan was leased for NIS 4,500 per month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020