Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 60-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Alterman St. was sold for NIS 2.45 million.

Givatayim: A 72-sq.m., two-room, 46th floor apartment on Ariel Sharon St. was sold for NIS 2.4 million.

Ramat Gan: A 102-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment on Nordau St. was sold for NIS 2.36 million.

Netanya: A 133-sq.m. four-room, eighth floor apartment with a 17-sq.m. balcony and elevator on Natan Yonatan St. in the Ir Yamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.63 million. A 148-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Dudu Dotan St. in Ir Yamim was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 127-sq.m., four-room, tenth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Ehud Manor St. was sold for NIS 2.61 million (RE-MAX - Maximum).

Kfar Saba: A 168-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor duplex apartment with two balconies, and elevator and two parking spaces on Kalanit St. was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 109-sq.m., three-room, ground floor, garden apartment with a 113-sq.m. garden on Hativat Alexandroni St. was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 144-sq.m., four-room, third floor duplex apartment with parking and an elevator on Agron St. was sold for NIS 2.07 million (RE-MAX - One).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 180-sq.m. six-room, semi-detached house on a 280-sq.m. lot on Tirza Atar St. in the Psagot Ofek neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.45 million. A 145-sq.m., six-room, ground floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Yaffa Yarkoni St. in the Psagot Ofek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.26 million. A 86-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment on Yehoshua Bin-Nun St. was sold for NIS 1.16 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Atzmaut St. in the Musica neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.56 million (RE-MAX -Trend). A 125-sq.m., four-room house on a 600-sq.m. lot with two parking spaces and building rights for a second floor was sold for NIS 3.05 million (RE-MAX - Trend).

Ashdod: A 148-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, security room elevator and parking on Tel Hai St. in the Tu neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.99 million. A 130-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rogozin St. was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Keren Hayesod St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.127 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 57-sq.m. three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yoel Hashofet St. was sold for NIS 650,000. A 71-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Megiddo St. was sold for NIS 630,000 (Anglo-Saxon). A 132-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Oscar Schindler St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.22 million. A 52-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment on David Hamelekh St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 585,000. A 60-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment on Bar Giora St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 630,000. A 92-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Moshe Sharet St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 800,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

