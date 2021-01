Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 110-sq.m. four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 21-sq.m. balcony, 5.5-sq.m. storage room, elevator and parking on Avner Gershon St. in the Arnona neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 98-sq.m., five-room house with a 30-sq.m. balcony, and 55-sq.m. garden on Aryeh Ben-Eliezer St. in the Gilo neighborhood was sold for NIS 2 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 100-sq.m., four-room, eighth floor apartment with a 26-sq.m. balcony, 8.5-sq.m. storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Shderot Hanasi Hashishi in the Hauma neighborhood near the government precinct was sold for NIS 3.05 million (ISR Real Estate).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 125-sq.m., five-room, 14th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Pinkas Street was sold for NIS 5.3 million. A 119-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with a 17-sq.m. balcony, parking and elevator on Gush Etzion St. was sold for NIS 2.95 million (RE-MAX - Place).

Ramat Gan : A 66-sq.m. three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Lavie St. was sold for NIS 2.02 million. A 102-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Uziel St. was sold for NIS 2.175 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, 20th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hatamarim Boulevard was sold for NIS 2.46 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 85-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hahashmonaim St. was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 60-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment on Hatamarim Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 78-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment in need of renovation on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 85-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Arlozorov St. was sold for NIS 1.72 million (RE-MAX - Focus).

Shoham: A 110-sq.m. four-room garden apartment with a 50-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Mitzpe St. in the Hamoniot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 137-sq.m., five room, first floor apartment with 18-sq.m. and 15-sq.m. balconies on Einav St. was sold for NIS 2.82 million (RE-Max - Premium).

Modi'in: A 128-sq.m., five-room, 14th floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hartzit St. in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 68-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Haga'aton St. in the Hanachalim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.65 million. A 141-sq.m. five-room semi-detached house on a 420-sq.m. lot with parking on Tzivoni St. in Reut was sold for NIS 4.25 million (RE-MAX - Mor).

Netanya: A 108-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on McDonald St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 153-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment with a 25-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking, swimming pool and fitness room in the building, on Bnei Binyamin St. in the Nof Galim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.67 million. A 163-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor penthouse apartment, with a 66-sq.m. sun balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Mohl St. on the seafront was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 142-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Carlebach St. was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 179-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor mini-penthouse apartment with a 100-sq.m. sun balcony, storage room, elevator, two parking spaces on Agam Kinneret St. was sold for NIS 3.243 million (RE-MAX - Blue & White).

