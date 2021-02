Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 138-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Rachel Imenu St. in Old Katamon was sold for NIS 4.45 million. A 85-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Hamachteret St. in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.25 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 116-sq.m. five-room, 10th floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Shtulim, St. in TLV Park was sold for NIS 2.8 million (RE-MAX - Ocean)

Herzliya: A 125-sq.m. five-room, 11th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Oriel Ofek St. was sold for NIS 3.78 million. A 100-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Emma Tauber St. was sold for NIS 2.43 million. A 80-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hatamar St. was sold for NIS 1.83 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 98-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony and parking on Evnei Chen St. was sold for NIS 2.19 million. A 109-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 25-sq.m garden on Yeshayahou Hanavi St. was sold for NIS 1.96 million (RE-MAX - Mor).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 80-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment on Tsfat St. in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 835,000. A 63-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hashalom St. in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 520,000. A 97-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Sanhedrin St. was sold for Nis 630,000. A 78-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Mivtaz Ovda St. in the new Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 615,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 92-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a storage reoom, elevator and parking on Ussishkin St. was sold for NIS 728,000. A 118-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and share parking on Henkin St. was sold for NIS 740,000. A 131-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Oranim St. was sold for NIS 1.26 million (RE-MAX - 770).

Kiryat Motzkin A 165-sq.m., seven-room, triplex apartment with a 120-sq.m. garden and parking on Harav Kuk St. was sold for NIS 1.92 million.

Nahariya A 200-sq.m., six-room, semi-detached house with a 280-sq.m. garden with parking on Ben Gaon St. was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 114-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 70-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Hazamir St. was sold for NIS 1.255 million (RE-MAX - Halutzim).

