Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 100-sq.m. four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Otzar Hatzmachim St. was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 146-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a 7-sq.m. balcony, 7-sq.m. storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Uriel Ofek St. was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 85-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, 6-sq.m. storage room, elevator and two parking places on Otzar Hatzmachim St. was sold for NIS 2.24 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ra'anana: A 250-sq.m. five-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot on Yehuda Halevi St. was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 74-sq.m. 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Haprachim St. was sold for NIS 1.825 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A renovated 300-sq.m., six-room house on a 515-sq.m. lot with a swimming pool on Calanit St. in Ein Hatechelet in the north of the city was sold for NIS 6.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Pardes Hana-Karkur: A 125-sq.m., five-room ground floor garden apartment with a 14-sq-m balcony and 75-sq.m. garden, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Neta St. in the Halomot Karkur neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.047 million. A 62-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Pica St. in central Karkur was sold for NIS 825,000.

Even Yehuda: A 337-sq.m., seven-room house with a 175-sq.m. lot with parking on Ha'alon St. was sold for NIS 3.35 million. A 187-sq.m., five-room house on a 452-sq.m. lot on Deganya St. in Karkur was sold for NIS 3.3 million.

Or Yehuda: A 108-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with an 18-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Yigal Alon St. was sold for NIS 2.1 million (RE-MAX - Focus).

Yavne: A 135-sq.m., five-room, 14th floor apartment with an 18-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hamifras St. was sold for NIS 2.29 million. A 108-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hasnapir St. was sold for NIS 1.81 million. A 94-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 100-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Hanachshol St. was sold for NIS 2.15 million (RE-MAX - Time Out).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 21, 2021

