Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ben-Eliezer Street was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 50-square meter, two-room apartment with a balcony on Truman Street was sold for NIS 1.39 million. A 75 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Etzel Street was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 108 square meter, 4.5-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 1.96 million (RE-MAX - Focus).

Givatayim: A 108-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 13 square meter sun balcony, 10 square meter storage room, elevator, and two parking spaces, on Mordei Hagettaot Street was sold for NIS 4.2 million.

Herzliya: A 135 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, 6 square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Malkhei Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 90 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Hess Street in the Amami neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 155 square meter, sixth room, third floor apartment with a 100 square meter roof area, elevator and parking on Shveidelson Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.83 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Lod: A 80 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Eilat Street was sold for NIS 950,000. A 74 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Kadoshei Mezarich Street was sold for NIS 830,000 (RE-MAX - Success).

Rehovot: A 128 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Shin Ben-Zion Street was sold for NIS 2.745 million. A 114 square meter, four-room, 22nd floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hacarmel Street was sold for NIS 2.165 million. A 290 square meter lot for construction with rights to build a house of up to 360 square meters on Rashi Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hod Hasharon A 156 square meter, six-room, fourth and fifth floor duplex apartment with a 108 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Hayedidut Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Rashi Street was sold for NIS 2.19 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Yesod Ha'maaleh Street was sold for NIS 2.04 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rosh Ha'ayin A 113 square meter, 4.5-room, 12th floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Ofra Haza Street in the Pisgat Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 128 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hanna Rovina Street was sold for NIS 2.16 million (RE-MAX - Trend).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 134-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 79 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Shprinzak Street was sold for 725,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 110-sq.m. 4.5-room, sixth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Shderot Jerusalem was sold for NIS 925,000. A 125 square meter, five-room, eighth floor penthouse apartment with a 60 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Gershon Schoffman Street was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Amos Yarkoni Street was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Yotam Street was sold for NIS 680,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

