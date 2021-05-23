Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Shoham: A 250 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house with a 140 square meter garden, and parking on Granit Street was sold for NIS 4.3 million. A 190 square meter, six-room, fourth floor penthouse apartment with a 30 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tirosh Street was sold for NIS 3.79 million. A 103 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 135 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Maccabim Street was sold for NIS 2.72 million (RE-MAX - Premium).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 128 square meter, five room, fifth floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yonatan Ratosh Street was sold for NIS 2 million. A 125 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 60 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Nadine Gordimer Street was sold for NIS 2.49 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 128 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Haim Herzog Street was sold for NIS 2.29 million (RE-MAX - Lev Haaretz).

Harish: A 135-square meter, five-room, sixth floor penthouse apartment with a 74 square meter balcony, on Turquoise Street was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 93 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, parking and elevator on Haela Street was sold for NIS 965,000 (RE-MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 123 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shoham Street in the Jezreel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.04 million (RE-MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva A 78 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Harav Herzog Street was sold for NIS 710,000. A 96 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Safed Street in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 865,000. A 63 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment on Hashalom Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 610,000. A 56 square meter, two-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shderot Jerusalem in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 675,000. A 118 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Max Isidore Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.06 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

Arad: A 80 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Netiv Hatamar Street was sold for NIS 410,000. A 75 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Hakanaim Street was sold for NIS 490,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

