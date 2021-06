Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 190 square meter house with difficult access on a 1,200 square meter lot and rights to build an additional 60 square meters on Madragot Habikur Street in Ein Kerem was sold for NIS 7.45 million (Hazon Real Estate).

Mevaseret Zion: A 100-sq.m. four-room house with a 250 square meter garden and rights to build another housing unit on Kramim Street in Maoz Zion Aleph with no parking was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 210 square meter, seven-room terraced house, with a 40 square meter balcony, and 30 square meter garden but no parking on Bareket Street on Reches Halilim was sold for NIS 3.53 million (RES).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 80 square meter, three-room, tenth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shatulim Street in Park TLV South was sold for NIS 2.28 million. A 162 square meter, five-room, second floor duplex apartment with an elevator and parking on Yad Hama'avir Street in the Hadar Yosef neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.6 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 101 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Eliyahu Hakim Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million.

Bat Yam: A 65-square meter, 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Yisrael Ben-Zion Street was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 70 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Kaf Tet Be'November Street was sold for NIS 1.46 million (RE-MAX - Evanav).

Givatayim: A 127 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Shimon Ben-Tzvi Street was sold for NIS 2.7 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 600 square meter, 12-room house on a 500 square meter lot with three floors, a basement, security room, elevator and swimming pool on Ahi Mivtach Street near the beach in West Rishon Lezion was sold for NIS 7 million.

Herzliya: A 137 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Issa Harel Street in the north of the city with an elevator and parking was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 203 square meter, six-room, 13th floor penthouse apartment with an elevator and parking on Issa Harel Street was sold for NIS 7 million.

Ramat Hasharon: A 150 square meter, six-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ussishkin Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ussishkin Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million.

Kiryat Ono: A 66 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment for urban renewal on Haoren Square was sold for NIS 1.82 million (RES).

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 100 square meter, four-room, seventh floor penthouse apartment with a 50 square meter balcony on Megiddo Street in the Neve Ilan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.21 million. A 105 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, security room, and elevator on Kadesh Street in the Barnea neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.375 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 6, 2021

