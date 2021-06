Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 150 square meter, 5.5-room, second floor apartment with a 24 square meter balcony, elevator but no parking in a preserved 100-year old building in Kovshei Katamon Street in Old Katamon was sold for NIS 4.7 million



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 57 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sokolov Street was sold for NIS 2.94 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Florentin Street was sold for NIS 3 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Machal Street in the Kfar Shalem neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 60 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator or parking on Jabotinsky Street was sold for NIS 2.7 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Herzliya: A 95 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Ha'atzmaut Street was sold for NIS 1.79 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Bnei Binyamin Street was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 59 square meter, two-room garden apartment with a security room and parking on Hapardasim Street was sold for NIS 1.61 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 106 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment, with a 14 square meter balcony, with an elevator and parking on Scheinfein Street was sold for NIS 2.54 million (Keller-Williams).

Ness Ziona: A 97 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Sokolov Street was sold for NIS 2.22 million. A 104 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Hatayasim Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 95 square meter, four-room garden apartment with a 126 square meter garden and parking on Nahal Iyun Street was sold for NIS 2.08 million. A 141 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Tzipurnit Street in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Evenei Hahoshen Street in the Evnei Hachen neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.9 million (RE-MAX - Mor).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 13, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021