Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 89 square meter, three-room, ground floor garden apartment with an 85 square meter garden, storage room and two parking spaces on Hanasi Hashishi Street in Kiryat Ha'Leum was sold for NIS 2.85 million ((ISR Real Estate).

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 60 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Sheinkin Street was sold for NIS 1.52 million. A 147 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 15 square meter sun balcony 10 square meter storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 5.2 million. A 97 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haknesset Street was sold for NIS 2.73 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 134 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment, with two balconies, storage room, elevator, and parking on Almogen Street in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.782 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony and no elevator on Hativat Harel Street in the Hamaginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.7 million.

Rehovot: A 125 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Eliezer Ben Yehuda Street was sold for NIS 2.635 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Hatapuz Street in the Oshiot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.04 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 125 square meter, five-room, 10th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Zahara Alfasia Street in the Psagot Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.255 million. A 180 square meter, six-room, seventh floor duplex with an elevator and parking on Shabazi Street in the Psagot Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.27 million (RE-MAX - Trend).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 135 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yaffa Yarkoni Street was sold for NIS 980,000. A 82 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Habanim Street was sold for NIS 720,000 (RE-MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 56 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Derekh Hashalom in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 535,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 65 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with no parking and elevator on Herzl Street in the Sha'arayim neighborhood was leased for NIS 4,100 (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 15, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021